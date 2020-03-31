Jacksonville students make cards for nursing homes, hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville student and her friend formed a community service group and are sending handmade cards to nursing homes and hospitals during a time when they aren’t allowed many visitors.

Chloe Pollackov, a sophomore at Terry Parker High School, and her friend Austin Etheridge, a junior at University Christian School, came up with the “Exchange Cards of Love” group.

“My friend Austin actually came up with the idea. She decided that since all of our community service opportunities got shut down because of COVID-19 that we would start a community service organization to give handmade cards to nursing homes and hospitals,” Pollackov told News4Jax.

As of Tuesday, the two have collected 329 cards.

“We have made 84 cards. We have two families making 25 each, three in-state students making 25 each, two out-of-state students making 25 each, and a day care making 70!” Pollackov said.

The group is planning on continuing year-round, but the goal is to spread love in a difficult and confusing time.

A total of 84 cards were dropped off at Brookdale Senior Living on Tuesday.

If you would like to help, please email ChloePollackov@gmail.com or AustinRain.Etheridge@gmail.com.