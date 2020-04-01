Small business collecting dog, cat food to help pet owners

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – As many community members and businesses continue to step up during the coronavirus pandemic, one area business is making sure your furry friends don’t go hungry.

Sawgrass Pet Resort opened up less than a month ago in St. Johns County.

In its first week, Sawgrass Pet Resort owner Kate Wagner said it lost 90% of its boarding reservations due to coronavirus concerns and have been impacted since.

While the last couple of weeks haven’t been easy for the new small business, it shifted its focus to helping residents and their pets in need.

“I didn’t see anybody doing anything for the animals, so we just thought we would have a food drive for the residents in need,” Wagner said.

Sawgrass Pet Resort is now collecting wet and dry cat and dog food.

“The community has just been amazing. And they have brought so many donations of the wet and dry dog and cat food. Any of the residents in St. Johns County or Duval can come by and pick up what they need. And we just thought that it would be something we could do to give back because I know a lot of people are struggling right now,” Wagner said.

The small business is fighting its way through the uncertainty by helping others.

“I think the only way to get through this is to know that we have to remain positive, and know that positive things come from positive thinking,” said Wagner. “We’re going to all get through this we just need to support each other.”

Wagner said the community has been so helpful with these donations that they now have a surplus of food, so residents are encouraged to come and get any and everything they need during this time.

Sawgrass Pet Resort will be accepting these donations until further notice. For more information, click here.