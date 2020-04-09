Wounded Warrior Project commits $10M to help veterans affected financially by pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is a military community and there are a lot of people who the coronavirus pandemic has left in financial distress, veterans among them. The Wounded Warrior Project is reaching out to help. It has committed $10 million to help those veterans who are struggling financially.

CEO of Wounded Warrior Project, retired Lt. Gen. Mike Linnington appeared on The Morning Show and said a lot of the members of the Wounded Warrior program “lost their jobs and are unable to meet their families’ needs for food or shelter.”

“Warriors who qualify will be granted $1,000 to help pay for groceries, utilities, rent or mortgage payments and other essential expenses," he said.

To qualify, you have to be a member of the Wounded Warrior Project. And you do not have to make an application.

“We will contact them and let them know if they qualify,” Linnington said.

Linnington also talked about how that support combined with the organization’s mental and physical health and wellness programs will aid what the group refers to as the “most vulnerable veteran families throughout our communities.”

“All of these services are now available online because of social distancing as a result of the coronavirus,” added Linnington.

He also discussed the vulnerability of veterans to complications from COVID-19 because of service-related injuries, illnesses, and service-connected disabilities, saying the risks are higher for veterans as a result of those underlying conditions.

For more information go to: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.