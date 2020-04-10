Help homeless veterans during pandemic with food, hygiene items

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville-based not-for-profit organization is asking for help to take care of homeless veterans at Clara White Mission in the city.

The We Can Be Heroes Foundation, based in Jacksonville, is requesting the public send much needed nonperishable food and hygiene items to the mission.

The foundation emphasizes these veterans served honorably and are participating in reemployment programs.

The current social distancing rules and product shortages curtailed the We Can Be Heroes Foundation volunteers from their normal community pickup-and-delivery schedules of essential items.

The COVID-19 guidelines also kept the foundation from hosting its periodic luncheons for veterans at the Mission. With the continued help and donations from the public, these programs will be resumed.

“We miss serving the veterans at the Clara White Mission. They were there for us, and we need to be there for them,” said retired Navy Capt. Ryman Shoaf, national spokesman for the We Can Be Heroes Foundation. “They are our heroes. Our message to them now: stay healthy. We’ll see you again soon.”

Donations can be made remotely to maintain social distancing.

For a list of specific items and the shipping address, go to: https://WeCanBeHeroesFoundation.org/donations, and click the “Donate to Homeless Veterans” tab or call 904-373-8817.