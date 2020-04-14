Jacksonville artist thanks health care workers with quarantine mural
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville artist painted a mural in her home to thank health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nico Holderbaum posted the finished product on social media to show her appreciation while being quarantined at home.
Holderbaum said she’s staying home to slow the spread of COVID-19, but wanted to show thanks to the front line workers.
“I wanted to say ‘thank you’ in the biggest way I could!” she said. “I’m staying home to help slow the spread, so rather than a wall outside I painted one in my house.”
Holderbaum has painted dozens of murals around Jacksonville and is a well-known artist within the community. Her work has been tied to helping youth in need.
“I have been very involved with community efforts, such as my ‘Kids Mural Project’ where I worked with thousands of underprivileged students to paint over 30 murals in title 1 schools around the city," Holderbaum said. "I most recently directed and organized the ‘The Wall at College Park’ in Arlington.
She has also organized multiple arts and music events in Jacksonville that empower young and emerging musicians and artists, such as “Color Me Kona,” “We Rise Festival” and “Duval Gems.”
I wanted to say THANK YOU in the biggest way I could! I’m *staying home* to help slow the spread, so rather than a wall outside I painted one in my house 🌞❤️ Please share this vid to help me get this message out to friends, family, and anyone you know risking their lives to help those in need, thank you!!
