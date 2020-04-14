Masks4Jax distribution waiting for better quality masks to arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Participating restaurants in the Jacksonville area continue to wait for a shipment of better quality face masks before they’ll be ready to go out with pickup and delivery orders as part of the Masks4Jax campaign. Organizers hope there’ll receive masks to pass out soon.

News4Jax partnered with Dr. Saumil Oza, a cardiologist with Ascension St. Vincent’s, to spread the word about 30,000 masks that he is providing to participating local restaurants to give to customers who order takeout and delivery.

The first set of donated masks were delivered to the drop-off point near Regency Square, but Oza said the first masks had a quality issue that weren’t durable enough to be given out. Thousands more were ordered and it was hoped they would be in Jacksonville Tuesday, but they were coming from Peru and have not yet cleared U.S. Customs.

Another order was being finalized from a California manufacturer that should ship soon.

So far there are around 80 restaurants participating. (See full list below)

These masks should not be used in place of any of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions recommendations to avoid contact with people as much as possible and keep your distance, but in addition to them. The masks should be used when you have to leave the house, like go to the grocery store or pharmacy. These are not the N95 masks and they do not count as personal protective equipment that is in short supply.

Here’s the initial list of locations that will be participating in Masks4Jax starting Tuesday:

The hope is that the number of restaurants participating will keep climbing. If you would like to sign up your restaurant to participate, you’re asked to fill out the form at masks4jax.com/contact.

People who receive the masks will also get a flyer explaining how to use and care for the masks. And on the Masks4Jax website, you can find information not only on the program but how to make your own maks.