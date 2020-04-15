‘Be A Light’: Neighbors create beautiful chalk mural

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in St. Johns County worked together to shed some light during the pandemic.

The Rivertown community decorated a chalk flower for the “Be A Light” challenge.

The challenge was for each home to decorate their driveway or sidewalk. But instead, each house was designated one of the flower petals to design and represent their family.

Each family even had their own time slot for social distancing.

“This is what my cul-de-sac came up with," a neighbor told News4Jax. “Each petal represents a house on our street. One petal was decorated by each family.”

The outcome was absolutely beautiful.