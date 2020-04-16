Jacksonville moving company lends helping hand to food banks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As many Northeast Florida food pantries are seeing an increase in demand due to the impact of COVID-19, a Southside moving company is stepping up to help.

Baymeadows Movers told News4Jax that business is slowing down due to the pandemic. Instead of laying off staff, the company said it is paying its employees to help the BEAM Food Bank and Feeding Northeast Florida.

“It’s right up our alley,” sales manager Chris McCreary said.

On Thursday, McCreary’s employees picked up boxes and cartons of food from at least three major grocery retailers to deliver to the food banks.

“Most of their volunteers are 65 or older so that’s why most of them cannot be there right now,” said McCreary. “So, they’re in big need of volunteers and so that’s working out well. They’ve been really appreciative, really grateful.”

BEAM said the company’s volunteer efforts help keep up with the increasing demand for food during the pandemic. As of Thursday, the non-profit says its food banks are at 100-percent capacity.

“Even in the face of adversity I think everyone can be a hero for somebody and we’re seeing that right now,” said Gracie Simendinger, BEAM’s director of development.

Due to the pandemic, BEAM is asking people to make donations online.