Positively Jax: The moments you shared to make us smile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We've been asking viewers to share their Positively Jax stories with us to shine some light during the difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic -- and they came through in a big way.

Here are a few we wanted to highlight this week.

Easter parade

Dan Cochran, or Pap-Paw to his family, lost his wife of 54 years about two years ago, and he's still grieving.

Tradition for Easter has always been to gather with 50 family members and friends at his Middleburg home.

But they couldn't do that this year because of the pandemic.

Dan’s family didn’t want the 82-year-old to be alone, so his granddaughter recorded video of a caravan of family members wishing Dan a Happy Easter. He was speechless.

Lisa Winters visits a friend at Brookdale nursing home. (WJXT)

Paying a visit

Lisa Winters sent pictures of her visit to Brookdale nursing home in Regency as part of her church's ministry.

She brings birdseed, a chair and an umbrella to visit a senior citizen who has no living family. They talk and play music.

Winters said she loves to spread love and compassion.

'Be A Light'

Flower power

Neighbors in the Rivertown community in St. Johns County worked together to decorate a chalk flower in the middle of their cul-de-sac for the “Be A Light” challenge.

Each home was designated a flower petal to design and represent their family. And each was given a time and day to create their artwork to ensure social distancing.

They shared an aerial view of the beautiful finished product.

Vivian Jones and her neighbor, Santa Cochran, shared a special moment for Easter. (WJXT)

Amazing Grace

Vivian Jones and her neighbor, Santa Cochran, wanted to do something special for their neighborhood to celebrate Easter Sunday.

They posted a letter to the doors of homes on their street, Wending Drive near Ridgeway Road on the Westside.

Several neighbors gathered to wave and clap as the pair walked down the middle the street singing “Amazing Grace.”

Vivian said about Santa: two neighbors, two races of people, two different religions coming together to show love and concern to our neighbors. Just to shine light where darkness has invaded our lives.

We appreciate everyone who has sent Positively Jax stories our way. Keep them coming. You can send pictures and video to jwaugh@wjxt.com.