Local business, auto dealers team up to deliver 2,500 meals to frontline workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lean Impact Nutrition and the Jacksonville Automobile Dealers Association have teamed up to show their appreciation for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

With limited business during the pandemic, Zach Elkins and his wife, who both own Lean Impact Nutrition, started preparing fresh meals for those on the frontlines.

"I think the biggest thing is stepping up during these times,” Elkins said.

Now, they are working with the Jacksonville Automobile Dealers Association to expand their mission.

“We were looking for a way to repay all of the first responders and the nurses," said Phil Porter, president of the Jacksonville Automobile Dealers Association. "They’ve made incredible sacrifices.”

Together, they are preparing and delivering roughly 2,500 meals to area hospitals. On Friday, they dropped off hundreds of meals at Mayo Clinic. And this week, they will also be serving first responders.

“They are also in a unique situation,” Porter said. "They’re exposing themselves for our safety, and again, I think they deserve our thanks and gratitude.”

Their deliveries this week will also include Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center South.