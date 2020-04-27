Firefighters raise spirits of patients at Wolfson Children’s Hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Social distancing can make life difficult for all of us, especially for children battling so much more.
To help lift the spirits of patients at Wolfson Children's Hospital, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighters went “above" and beyond Monday morning to let them know they're not forgotten.
Crews raised their ladders outside the hospital and waved to the children inside.
At the end of the ladder, they added a huge teddy bear who was also practicing social distancing -- complete with a face mask.
The fun show put a smile on the children’s faces.
