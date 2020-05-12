Community surprises Nassau County sergeant with parade

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Fernandina Beach community surprised Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Billy O’Leary with a parade on Monday.

The 27-year law enforcement veteran recently returned home after spending 105 days in the hospital fighting the flu, pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. On Monday evening, members of the community and the Sheriff’s Office surprised O’Leary with a drive-by parade as he watched from his front porch.

“I am just glad to see he is on the upend and just here to show him support,” said coach Tim Taylor.

Friend Kelsey Warren said: This has been long awaiting for a lot of us. We just miss seeing him and everything he has done for everyone."

O’Leary was given a law enforcement escort on Friday as he arrived back onto Amelia Island. He spent nearly four months at five hospitals throughout Florida. He told News4Jax he hopes to return to work as soon as he is strong enough.