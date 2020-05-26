Over 100 local kids celebrate milestone with kindergarten promotion parade

More than 100 kindergarten students at Duval Charter at Flagler Center marked the official end of their school year on Tuesday with a special "kindergarten promotion parade.”

Not even a rainy day could stop the pomp and circumstance for the little ones in their miniature caps and gowns.

They celebrated the next step in their school journey with a ton of love from teachers that they miss a lot.

Teachers with Duval Charter at Flagler Center held signs and waved to their students during a parade to celebrate their kindergarten promotion. (WJXT)

Eireka Wright said she was grateful to see her 6-year-old grandson's teacher.

“I just love her to death” Wright said. "I give teachers a lot of credit because the way we learned back in the day is very different from how they're being taught now. It's like we have to relearn what they're learning."

Teachers wore masks throughout the parade, and safety was the priority. The teachers admit being away from their students isn't easy.

"This has been especially difficult because we haven't been able to see their faces and interact with them or get their hugs and everything,” kindergarten teacher Emily Cunningham said. “They are why we're here."

While there’s still some uncertainty with the approaching new school year, these families said they have confidence knowing their little ones have a great support system.