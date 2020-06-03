Local woman makes difference for families grieving loss of infant

Nicole Remo makes a “Positively Jax” difference in the lives of people who have lost an infant. She founded a nonprofit organization called Margaret’s Memories.

The idea is to make sure that grieving parents have a lasting memory of their baby.

Margaret’s Memories is a bereavement memory box mission dedicated to the memory of Margaret Abigail Remo. She was born with Trisomy 18. It's a genetic disorder.

Margaret is Nicole's daughter and lived for just a few hours.

Unfortunately, many families will face the loss of a child by miscarriage, stillborn birth, or death shortly after birth. The memory box is meant to provide not only memories of the lost child but also to help with the grieving process.

Inside you can place pictures, a plaster cast of the baby’s feet, a piece of a baby blanket or whatever trinket you’d like.

The memory boxes are provided to families through local hospitals free of charge.

The mission is sponsored by the Circle of Grace of the United Methodist Women. The group is affiliated with the Riverside Park United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.

The first box making event was on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, 2011. On that day, 27 memory boxes were made. Since then, they have provided more than 2,000 memory boxes to local hospitals in the area.

For more information about Margaret’s Memories, go to www.margaretsmemories.org.