Positively Jax

Man passes out thank-you cards to Jacksonville police officers

Vic Micolucci, I-Team reporter, anchor

Tags: Positively Jax, Jacksonville
Jacksonville sheriff’s Officer Kevin Munger shared these photos with News4Jax anchor and reporter Vic Micolucci. (Jacksonville sheriff’s Officer Kevin Munger)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amid nationwide unrest, one man’s touching gesture shows that an act of kindness can go a long way.

Jacksonville Officer Kevin Munger shared a pleasant experience that he had with a citizen who wanted to say thank you.

Munger said he was working off-duty at a local grocery when I was approached by a man.

“I had thought he needed help, but instead, he handed this card,” Munger said. “I approached him a little bit later to tell him thanks."

Munger said the man told him to tell his co-workers thank you and added that he appreciates what the officers do.

“I found out after this that he’s been out there passing out thank-you cards to officers all over town,” Munger said. “What a nice guy! Try to stay positive, there are good people out there!"

The card that Munger received reads: " Thank you for your service to our community - Tony."

Posted by WJXT4 Vic Micolucci on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

