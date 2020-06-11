Church hosts pop-up pantry at Orange Park Mall next 3 Saturdays

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Elevate Life Church is inviting residents in need from Jacksonville and Orange Park to attend a Pop-up Pantry at the Orange Park Mall over the next three Saturdays.

The pantry will be a drive-up event in the parking lot of the JCPenney from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13, June 20 and June 27.

Elevate Life Church partners with Convoy of Hope and Farm Share for the pantry, which will serve 5,000 families packaged groceries.

The packages will include dairy products, meat products and produce.

Participants will drive up to the event while volunteers load up to 30 pounds of food into their cars.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Convoy of Hope has distributed more than 10 million meals to hundreds of hard-hit communities across the nation. Convoy of Hope delivers meals to partners, community organizations, and churches across the country.

Farm Share’s mission is to make sure that no Floridian goes hungry, and no food goes to waste. They help distribute healthy and nutritious fruits, vegetables, proteins and other nonperishable food to Florida families, children, seniors and individuals in need.

“As part of the fabric of Clay County, we have been inspired by the resilience of our neighbors,” Randy Bowman, General Manager at Orange Park Mall. “It is a privilege to partner with Elevate Life Church on this initiative as a way to give back to our community.”

