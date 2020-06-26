These 4-legged companions are trained to make a Paws-itively Jax difference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of four-legged companions, trained to make a “Positively Jax” difference, perform physical tasks for people with a wide range of disabilities.

The pups are trained by handlers at Canine Companions for Independence. Some of the dogs go to children to help them navigate daily life. Others go to wounded veterans or veterans with disabilities to help them enjoy greater independence.

The dogs are expertly trained and partnered with a working professional in health care, visitation, criminal justice or education settings.

After they are trained, they help by turning on lights, picking up dropped keys, opening doors and other simple tasks most of us take for granted.

Dogs trained by Canine Companions for Independence® can retrieve keys and other tasks most people take for granted. (Canine Companions for Independence®)

These canine companions give those with disabilities the independence they may not otherwise have.

A service dog can pull their partner in a manual wheelchair, push buttons for an elevator or even assist with business transactions.

And dogs who help the hearing impaired can alert partners to key sounds with a simple nudge.

They are skilled companions that develop a strong family bond with their human partner.

If you’d like to learn more about Canine Companions for Independence visit: https://www.cci.org/.