After putting out blaze, firefighter makes 2-year-old’s day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second floor of a home under construction in Avondale was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning. The fire marshal is investigating since there were indications the fire to a home on Boone Park Avenue just north of Hershel Street was intentionally set.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responds to home fires almost every day in some part of town, they do their job, roll up their hoses and leave.

But before firefighters left this scene, an unlikely friendship sparked.

“You want to go and say hi to the fireman?” Matthew Faulkner said to his 2-year-old son, who was sporting a plastic fireman’s helmet.

JFRD District Chief Trevor Hyer took that as his cue.

“Want to see a fire truck before you go?” Hyer asked.

With that, Emmett Faulkner got a full tour of Engine 23, ending with him and his mom in the driver’s seat.

“Was that pretty cool?” Faulkner asked.

“Yeah,” Emmett said through a sheepish grin.

JFRD. Fighting fires while igniting flames in the tiniest hearts of those they serve.