New nonprofit makes its 1st contribution to family of boy with cerebral palsy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new nonprofit organization helped its first family on Sunday.

Gianna’s Path of Love was started in April to help enhance life for children with disabilities and their families.

Through donations, the organization helps get much-needed equipment -- like wheelchair ramps, for example -- to those who need it.

On Sunday, they did just that for the family of a local boy with cerebral palsy.

“It’s a lot of heavy lifting and stuff when you’re a special parent,” said Margaret Drake, the boy’s mother. “So to be able to have a ramp now to help, you know, get this big, heavy wheelchair in the car, to and from school, the doctor or other outings and so on is going to be a true blessing.”

Gianna’s Path of Love said it can’t wait to help more families in the area. The nonprofit said it could use some donations to help with that. For more details on how to do that, visit the organization’s website.