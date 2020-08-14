Positively Jax: Enjoy a safe, fun event with Jacksonville 48 Hour Project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville 48 Hour Film Project is back for its 13th year in the River City. Starting tonight at 6 dozens of filmmakers will convene on the now James Weldon Johnson Park to start the competition.

It begins when registered teams spin a wheel and receive a genre on the spot. They must create a film in their assigned genre with at least one character, deliver a pre-designated line and use a chosen prop. Most importantly and at all costs, the film must be finished in 48 hours or else be disqualified.

The event tests the limits of even the most creative and experienced filmmakers in Jacksonville and the stakes are huge.

“The winner of this city goes on to compete with teams from L.A., New York, Miami, Mexico City, Tokyo, you know France—you know Paris. There’s a lot of cool things involved with this” For the filmmakers participating this could be a career game changer since it’s a great opportunity to network and build a portfolio,” City Producer of Jacksonville 48 Hour Project Adam Madrid said.

For those taking part in the event, it could be a game-changer since it’s a great opportunity to network and build a portfolio. For bystanders, it’s one big entertaining site, complete with music from D.J. Jimmie Hustle and nearby food trucks. The most entertaining site is watch the scramble as the countdown to 48 hours officially begins,

“Once we tell people, ‘Alright you guys got 48 hours go!’ And you see everyone take off. It’s such a really cool and fun experience to see. It’s great to watch with family in friends” Madrid said.

The organizers of this year’s event are taking every coronavirus precaution seriously and plan to strictly enforce them. Those will include face masks and social distancing for teams and by standers. Teams will undergo a temperature check before they’re allowed to continue in the competition.

Learn more about the event or sign-up a team here.