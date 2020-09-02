Free virtual cooking show to benefit Ascension St. Vincent’s community outreach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Have you ever wanted to cook a fancy three-course meal but didn’t know where to start?

This year’s Delicious Destinations event to benefit the Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation might be just the ticket.

The “Dine In Edition,” presented by Miller Electric, has been re-imagined in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to bring the event directly to your home kitchen through a virtual format.

The 19th annual event, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, will raise critical funds for the health system’s community outreach programs.

Chef Hermann Muller of the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club and Chef Darek Stennes of The River Club will provide step-by-step instructions to cook an elegant, three-course meal.

The dynamic cooking show will be free to the public. Registered attendees will be emailed a list of the ingredients needed to participate ahead of the event.

Proceeds from Delicious Destinations benefit the community outreach programs operated by the Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation, including the Mobile Health Outreach Ministry. The programs are designed to offer preventive medical care in underserved areas of the city.

For more information and to sign up for free, visit www.givestvincents.org/delicious-destinations.