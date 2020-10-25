4 art exhibitions unveiled as part of ‘Lift Every Voice' project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four large-scale art exhibitions were unveiled Saturday in Jacksonville.

They represent the history of the River City.

The exhibitions are part of the “Lift Every Voice” project, which kicked off in August and will wrap up in November.

Art Republic partnered with the Jessie Ball duPont Center and another nonprofit to bring culturally and socially relevant pieces of art to public spaces through the project.

“It’s to showcase the history, especially the African American history, of Jacksonville," said Yanira “Yaya" Cardona with Art Republic. "So as soon as people found out about this project, they’ve been reaching out to us, and also we’ve been reaching out to them because we think it’s important to have these community leaders be part of this project.”

By the end of the project, Art Republic will have contributed 50 public artworks to the community.