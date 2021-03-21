Clay County nonprofit resumes free lunch program

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Clay County nonprofit is back open, serving free lunches to those in the community who are food insecure. The Kitchen of Clay County had to close for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Initially, we had been meeting at senior centers, but because of that high-risk demographic, the senior centers were forced to close,” explained Jennifer Knight, vice president of The Kitchen of Clay County. “So we’ve partnered with area churches, and they’re letting us use the facilities for free.”

The organization distributes meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Mission Church in Green Cove Springs, Middleburg United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church of Orange Park. Knight said people who need a meal can drive-up to one of the three locations.

“All people need to do is just pull up and tell us they need a meal,” explained Knight. “We do not require any proof of need and we don’t ask for a driver’s license. If you pull up and say you need one meal, we’re going to give you a meal. If you tell us you need five, we’re going to give you five, no questions.”

Ad

Due to the pandemic, Knight told News4Jax there is a big need in the community and volunteers are excited to be back serving the community.

“All of our volunteers were frustrated not to be able to be out and serving,” said Knight. “But everybody is so happy to be back. We’re just so happy to be able to be here and provide the service to the community.”

The Kitchen of Clay County partners with Waste Not Want Not to supply a lot of the food. If you would like to get involved or volunteer, visit www.thekitchenofclaycounty.com