Jacksonville family’s clothing line featured in New York Fashion Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ripping the runway!

One local family is making strides in the fashion industry with a new clothing line.

Royal-Asher Grayson Watts is 4 years old and the owner of RAGZ LLC. His fashion line will be featured in New York’s Fashion week at the same he starts kindergarten.

“We have a 4-year-old entrepreneur. You know, you don’t have that often?,” said Tarsha Hagan, RAGZ CEO and Designer.

Watts’ Mom, Tarsha Hagan, emptied her life savings and successfully launched the clothing line last October to give little boys more clothing options.

It has now expanded to cover men, women, and little girls.

“It’s all about the legacy that you leave behind and leaving a legacy is one of the biggest things to me, to my heart, and I wanted to start generational wealth for him. And teaching him how to become an entrepreneur owning his own and growing from there,” said Hagan.

In less than a year, this duo has ripped the runways in the River City, Orlando, Atlanta and most recently got invited to attend New York and Paris’ Fashion Weeks.

“Booked and busy, yes,” said Hagan.

Turning a dream into a reality - the ultimate goal is to get their pieces into retail stores.

But for now, this local family is looking for sponsors to help them continue to build and market their clothing line across the world.

“Whatever your dreams and goals, go after it. Even if it’s down to your last penny. I took my life savings and put it all in, everything--up until now,” said Hagan.

You can donate to RAGZ by emailing: ragzspprt0503@gmail.com

You can also donate or sponsor at Navy Federal Credit Union under “RAGZLLC”.