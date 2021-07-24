17-year-old battling cancer gets a much appreciated upgrade

Roxanne Ramos is in a battle against cancer, but you’d never know it seeing how happy she is after receiving a much appreciated gift.

The 17-year-old has been using an electric scooter get around, but admits it made her feel “old.”

So, the Child Cancer Fund and the CheetaGolf company, stepped in to help -- giving her a brand new single-rider cart.

“Everything is just a whole lot faster and a whole lot easier and I can get around a lot more,” Ramos said.

The cart is customized and a much better alternative to what she was using before.

“I mean, this is a lot,” Ramos said.

Billy Barren, with CheetaGolf, said he first brought one over for Ramos to test drive.

“I wanted to make sure that she could handle it first of all,” Barren said. “She drove it like a champ and the smile on her face, I knew we had to do something about this.”

Barren told his boss out west, and he got the OK to donate the cart.

Ramos said not only does the new cart give her more freedom, but that she can also help her family by caring for her dog, Willow.