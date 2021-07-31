Local group delights dozens of youngsters with backpacks for back-to-school

Backpacks were made unique for every grade level with face masks, supplies, pens, paper and even hand sanitizer, as a part of the community-wide back-to-school giveaway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens and dozens of backpacks filled with school supplies were given away Saturday in Springfield on East 8th Street to help 500 children get ready to go back to school.

Local organization B.O.A.T.T., which stands for “Blessing Others All The Time, Inc.,” and the men of Omega Psi Phi - Theta Phi chapter teamed up to help the students get ready for back to school.

The founder and CEO of B.O.A.T.T. said this giveaway is critical for the community.

“This is just so important because there are a lot of families that are not employed and I know that school supplies are very expensive so we try to do this every year to give back to the community,” Sheila Brown Jefferson said.

Any backpacks that were not given away Saturday will go to students at Richard Lewis Brown Gifted Academy.

