Boy who loves motorcycles gets his 3rd birthday wish granted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It all started with a local mom, planning a birthday party for her 3 year old.

Holly Marcum just wanted to give her motorcycle-loving “little man” a happy third birthday. But she never thought it would turn out like this.

She turned to Facebook to get the ball rolling on a motorcycle themed birthday for Aiden, and found a couple of biker groups.

One biker responded within minutes.

The groups Bike Life and Likable Riders kicked into gear, gathering motorcyclists from all around.

“Even a big rig truck from ASAP Towing,” Marcum said.

The riders motored through their Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood, bearing gifts for the birthday boy.

The motorcyclists even ate cake with him and sang happy birthday.

Aiden has his own collection of toy bikes now.

“These are some of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Marcum said. They’re kind, they’re sweet, loving people.”