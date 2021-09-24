UF student makes Positively Jax difference by inspiring students in STEM

Kaitlyn Ludlam is an Aerospace Engineering student at the University of Florida and an intern at Boeing.

Kaitlyn Ludlam is a student advocate passionate about making a Positively Jax difference in the lives of others. These days she is an Aerospace Engineering student at the University of Florida and an intern at Boeing.

When she was a Girl Scout she developed a website for her “Gold Award Project” to help underrepresented students find role models and resources in the S.T.E.M fields.

That’s how ASTROBOT STEM was born. Kaitlyn, whose alias is “Astrobot Kaitlyn,” wants to inspire and help these young students succeed.

ASTROBOT STEM is also a place those interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) can find a multitude of resources about engineering, activities, scholarships and contests.

In addition to everything else, these days Kaitlyn also volunteers with the Girl Scouts, First Robotics and Society of Women Engineers.

It truly is a labor of love for a young woman who wants to make that Positively Jax difference.