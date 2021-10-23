Florida Black Expo makes comeback after pandemic hiatus

More than 100 retail exhibitors, corporations, and governmental agencies were on display at the Florida Black Expo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Black Expo featured three days of education and entertainment with more than 100 retail exhibitors, corporations and governmental agencies on display.

The event ran Friday and Saturday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Event organizer Mincy Pollock called it a community gem.

“We’ve got great food and great entertainment. We even have folks here talking about health. There’s nothing like this event in this region, and we wanted to give people a semblance of hope, resiliency, comeback, fight back,” Pollock said.

The comeback is what brought Kwanda Brazil and her family to the expo on Saturday.

“We love the expo. I’ve been coming every year,” said Brazil, who lives in Jacksonville. “We missed it last year because of the pandemic, but we’re happy to be back this year.”

Financial Strategist Teneshia Lafaye, also known as “Mz. Money Works” on social media, used the expo to teach and advocate financial literacy through her free book.

“We spend the most money and we have the least amount of wealth. It’s very important that Black people understand financial literacy,” Lafaye said.

There’s no set date just yet for the next Florida Black Business Expo, but organizers say they will return next year.