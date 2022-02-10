63º
Clay County student advances as candidate in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Congratulations, Caleb!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Clay County, U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Keystone Heights Junior-Senior High School student Caleb Moncrief made it to the next round as a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Moncrief is one of more than 5,000 candidates in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2022.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors.

Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character, and involvement in community and school activities.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

