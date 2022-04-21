$2M to help fund development of Urban League Community Center announcement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the first steps toward building a veteran’s and community empowerment center in Jacksonville.

News4JAX was there Wednesday as a check for $2 million was presented to the Jacksonville Urban League, which is intended for building the center at Kings Road and Myrtle Avenue.

The check was presented by Congressman Al Lawson.

“I’m just happy to be here for this unveiling, and how much it’s gonna mean to veterans, you know, for mental health, for jobs, economic development,” Lawson said.

Reg Lawrence, a Vietnam veteran, said he thinks it’s outstanding.

“Vietnam veterans did their service to the country and ran into problems when they came back, and the country has again begun to make amends to that, not only by this donation, but certainly by the sensitivity that they recognize with veterans who have undergone war trauma,” Lawrence said.

Dr. Richard Danford, the Urban League president and also a Vietnam veteran, too understands the need.

“Many of us continue to have some issues. And I’m so fortunate that we’re finding a way to find additional help for those veterans who are suffering,” Danford said.

He said the Urban League is looking forward to working with the city council and mayor in supporting the $2 million in federal funding.

The Jacksonville Urban League doesn’t expect to break ground on the empowerment center until Oct. 1 at the earliest — the start of the fiscal year. They’re hoping the city will include it in their 2022-23 fiscal budget.