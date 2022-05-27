9-year-old hopes her Positively Jax spirit spreads like glitter

Kennedi Craven is this month's Positively Jax winner. She has combined two things she loves, community service and pageants, to make a difference and help others.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – May’s Positively Jax winner is only 9 years old and she knows what she likes -- community service and pageants. They don’t always go hand-in-hand, but for Kennedi Craven, they’re both equally important.

Kennedi knows what it feels like to win. She’s already taken home two national pageant titles, but it was losing that sparked her passion to help others.

“I just did a community service pageant, and I was so sad that I didn’t win. I started crying because I wanted to help the elderly people and so my mom’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get some community service,’”Kennedi said.

That was nearly four years ago. Since then she’s racked up 2,000 community service hours.

Some of her favorites are Ronald McDonald House, Rethreaded and Isaiah House 117 -- and she’s just getting started.

“I do all these community services. And I’m like, ‘I want to find some new, new community services to go to and help people you know,” Kennedi said.

Her drive to do more inspired Kennedi to create her own community service spotlight called Craven Glitter. She’s hoping to start a national trend with a concept that if you’ve ever worked with glitter you’ll understand.

“If you have a pocket full of glitter, it’s gonna come out and like it’s gonna get everywhere. Well, I want that glitter to be kindness. And it’s also a social media platform showing youth people doing all their community service,” Kennedi said.

Kennedi has big plans for herself and for others.

“I want to win Miss Universe and Miss USA, and then Miss Teen USA. That’s my goal. And then I want to do -- I want to have 6,000 community service hours by the end of 2023,” Kennedi said.

Kennedi also wants to get 3,000 followers on her Instagram page. Her mom has promised she’ll purchase a GoldenDoodle for the family when it happens. If you want to help her out, visit Kennedi Craven on Instagram.