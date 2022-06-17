Student-athletes vow to join Jacksonville Fire & Rescue after graduating college

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven Jacksonville student-athletes have an even brighter future ahead of them thanks to some help from the city’s Fire and Rescue Department.

On Thursday, the department was joined by Mayor Lenny Curry and representatives from JEA and Florida Blue to award the students with the Fire Chief Scholarship. After the students graduate from college, they will return to Jacksonville to become firefighters.

Students signed their commitment letters and put on their JFRD cap, vowing to eventually join the department.

JFRD says much of their recruiting has taken place in South Florida in recent years and it hopes the scholarship will encourage students in Jacksonville to help save the lives of people in their community.

“This is a win, win, win,” said Fire Chief Keith Powers. “It’s a win for these students, it’s a win for Jacksonville and it’s a win for JFRD. It’s a win for everybody all around. The community wins in this.”

The students agree. Aiden Green is a Sandalwood High School graduate.

“God told me that saving lives was my calling, and I thought, what better opportunity than to help the city I was born and raised in,” Green said.

Mayor curry said Jacksonville is lucky to have these students take part in the program that will help save lives.