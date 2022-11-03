72º

Popular ‘Food for Fines’ program returns to St. Johns County libraries

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: St. Johns County, Community, Positively Jax
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A popular program that allows St. Johns County residents to eliminate their library fines by donating non-perishable items will return, starting Nov. 7, county officials announced this week.

The “Food for Fines” program will run from Monday, Nov. 7, through Monday, Dec. 19, giving residents a chance to eliminate most library fines with the donation of food items that will be used to stock the St. Johns County Health and Human Services (HHS) Food Pantry.

Each non-perishable, unexpired food item will remove $1 of fines from a patron’s library record, officials said.

The fine-reduction program applies only to overdue fines, and patrons can bring in as many items as needed to reduce overdue fines.

Fees related to damaged or lost items are not included in the Food for Fines program.

Any library user -- even without fines -- is welcome to make donations, and food can be dropped off at any of the St. Johns County library branches or bookmobiles for St. Johns County families in need.

Last year, St. Johns County residents provided more than 3,500 non-perishable items through the “Food for Fines” program.

For more information about the program and other services of the St. Johns County Public Library System, visit www.sjcpls.org.

