WWE NXT stars bring holiday joy to Boys & Girls Club in Arlington

Photo from WWE NXT event at Boys and Girls Club in Arlington.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What better way to stand up to bullies, than having a professional wrestler on your side?

That was the message WWE NXT Superstars brought Friday as they inspired local children and teens while visiting the Boys And Girls Club in Arlington.

Not surprisingly, the group of youngsters went wild when the group walked into the room. Just before their Jacksonville performance, the wrestlers brought smiles to the Baxter E. Luther Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida.

And they came bearing a big gift for the holidays — enough money to make sure every child there would receive presents. It’s part of the WWE’s “Season of Giving.”

It’s a gift that Wes Lee, NXT’s current North American champion, appreciates firsthand.

“Being an individual that received aide from Boys and Girls Club, along with other foundations growing up, I knew that the organizations are pivotal to the growth of young individuals that are behind on means,” Lee said. “So being able to be a pivotal part of that, a growing aspect in someone’s life, is a very special thing for us.”

The wrestlers’ even bigger gift, was providing encouragement.

The visit was also part of a national partnership between the Boys and Girls Club of America and the WWE to prevent bullying among young people.