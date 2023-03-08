City needs volunteers for 28th annual St. Johns River celebration

Volunteers are needed to help spruce up the city by collecting litter and debris from dozens of pre-selected riverfront and inland sites for the 28th Annual St. Johns River Celebration on March 18.
The city and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful are hosting the event in partnership with Florida Inland Navigation District and Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation as part of the Florida Great American Cleanup, a statewide effort to protect the environment throughout the spring.
Participants must be 18 years old or accompanied by an adult; advance registration is not required.
Trash bags and gloves will be provided at event locations (which are listed below). Community service certificates will be available for students.
Directly following the cleanup, volunteers are invited to attend an appreciation event at the Riverside Arts Market from noon to 2 p.m. for refreshments and T-shirts (while supplies last).
For more information or to register call 904-255-8276 or visit COJ.net.
- Arlington/Beaches -- 8-11 a.m.
- All Wet Sports/Beach Boulevard Boat Ramp, 8508 Beach Blvd.
- Leonard Abess Park, 12743 Leonard Abess Blvd.
- Atlantic Boulevard at the Ocean, 0 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach (8 a.m. – 10 am.)
- Beach Boulevard at the Ocean, 2 Ocean Front No., Jacksonville Beach (8 a.m. – 10 a. m.)
- Ed Austin Regional Park, 11751 McCormick Rd. (8 a.m – 11 a.m.)
- Blue Cypress Park, 4012 University Blvd. No.
- Exchange Club Island Canoe/Kayak required. Meet at Arlington Road Boat Ramp, 513 Arlington Rd.
- Ft. Caroline National Memorial, 12713 Ft. Caroline Rd. (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)
- Glynlea Park, Meet at Ball field, 6801 Altama Road
- Huffman Boulevard Park, 2775 Huffman Blvd.
- Mike McCue Park and Boat Ramp, 2510 2nd Ave. No. (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)
- Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, 500 Wonderwood Dr. (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)
*Exception: Volunteers must arrive before 9:30 a.m. to participate.
- Urban/Riverside Avondale/San Marco/Murray Hill/Springfield -- 9-11 a.m.
- Azalea Creek/Boone Park, 3700 Park St. (8 a.m. – 11 a.m.)
- Boone Park North, Meet at entrance at Van Wert Avenue and Valencia Road
- Fishweir Creek/Fishweir Park, 3999 Valencia Rd.
- Five Points/Sun Ray Cinema, 1028 Park St.
- John Gorrie Dog Park, 631 College St.
- Hollybrook Park, 319 Cherokee St.
- Henry J. Klutho Park, Meet in parking lot across from the VA, 1536 N. Jefferson St.
- Henry L. Brown Kooker Park, 2909 Bennett St. (8 a.m. – 11 a.m.)
- JTA Transit Regional Transit Center, 100 Lavilla Center Dr.
- Murray Hill Playground, 4208 Kingsbury St.
- Riverside Arts Market, 715 Park St.
- Riverside Park, 735 Park St.
- Willowbranch Park, 2870 Sydney St.
- Southeast -- 8-11 a.m.
- Burnett Park, 3740 Burnett Park Rd.
- Hood Landing Boat Ramp, 12925 Hood Landing Rd.
- John T. Lowe Boat Ramp at Goodby’s Creek, 9020 San Jose Blvd.
- Mandarin Park (Mandarin Boat Ramp), 14780 Mandarin Rd.
- Palmetto Leaves Regional Park, 5760 Greenland Rd. Meet at south Entrance off Old St. Augustine Road
- Pine Forest, 2174 Thomas Ct.
- River Oaks Park/Craig Creek, 1000 River Oaks Rd.
- Southwest -- 8-11 a.m.
- Crystal Springs Road Park, 10151 Crystal Springs Rd.
- McGirts Creek Community Center & Lew Brantley Park, 8435 118th St.
- Ringhaver Park, 5198 118th St.
- Northwest -- 8-11 a.m.
- Lonnie Miller Park, 5054 Soutel Dr.
- Ribault River Preserve Park, 2617 Ribault Scenic Dr.
- Northeast -- 8-11 a.m.
- Big Talbot Island State Park. A1A North
- Huguenot Memorial Park, 10980 Heckscher Dr.
- North -- 9-11 a.m.
- Dunn Avenue, Meet at Burger King 937 Dunn Ave. (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- North Shore Park, 7901 Pearl St.