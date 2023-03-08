City needs volunteers for 28th annual St. Johns River celebration

Volunteers are needed to help spruce up the city by collecting litter and debris from dozens of pre-selected riverfront and inland sites for the 28th Annual St. Johns River Celebration on March 18.

The city and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful are hosting the event in partnership with Florida Inland Navigation District and Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation as part of the Florida Great American Cleanup, a statewide effort to protect the environment throughout the spring.

Participants must be 18 years old or accompanied by an adult; advance registration is not required.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided at event locations (which are listed below). Community service certificates will be available for students.

Directly following the cleanup, volunteers are invited to attend an appreciation event at the Riverside Arts Market from noon to 2 p.m. for refreshments and T-shirts (while supplies last).

For more information or to register call 904-255-8276 or visit COJ.net.

Arlington/Beaches -- 8-11 a.m.

All Wet Sports/Beach Boulevard Boat Ramp, 8508 Beach Blvd.

Leonard Abess Park, 12743 Leonard Abess Blvd.

Atlantic Boulevard at the Ocean, 0 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach (8 a.m. – 10 am.)

Beach Boulevard at the Ocean, 2 Ocean Front No., Jacksonville Beach (8 a.m. – 10 a. m.)

Ed Austin Regional Park, 11751 McCormick Rd. (8 a.m – 11 a.m.)

Blue Cypress Park, 4012 University Blvd. No.

Exchange Club Island Canoe/Kayak required. Meet at Arlington Road Boat Ramp, 513 Arlington Rd.

Ft. Caroline National Memorial, 12713 Ft. Caroline Rd. (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

Glynlea Park, Meet at Ball field, 6801 Altama Road

Huffman Boulevard Park, 2775 Huffman Blvd.

Mike McCue Park and Boat Ramp, 2510 2nd Ave. No. (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, 500 Wonderwood Dr. (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

*Exception: Volunteers must arrive before 9:30 a.m. to participate.