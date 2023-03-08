Who’s the top dog in Florida? K-9 March Madness tournament returns

Florida Sheriffs Association is hosting a Facebook March Madness style contest to decide the best K-9 in the state.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our four-legged furry companions show us lots of loyalty -- especially the ones in “uniform.” So let’s return the favor!

Lots of us have March Madness on the brain this month, and with that in mind, the Florida Sheriffs Association is once again holding its K-9 March Madness Tournament, featuring K-9s from across the state.

Among the contestants are local K-9s Axle from Flagler County, Bane from St. Johns County, Kaos from Alachua County and Nassau County’s new K-9 pup Rip.

Round 1 voting is underway, and the rules are simple: cast your vote for your favorite K9 by clicking on the photo in this Facebook post and “liking” the picture from the post.

The K-9 with the least amount of votes at the end of Round 1 will be eliminated. The K-9 with the most votes will be the No. 1 seed, the next highest votes will be the No. 2 seed and so forth until the top 16 is set and head-to-head matchups begin.

Voting will end at 5 p.m. Sunday (3/12).