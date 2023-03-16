One Blood: Give blood at March 24 drive, get a Jaguars home game ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One Blood is hosting a blood drive where you receive a ticket to a 2023 Jaguars home game as a thank you gift.

The ticket is to a divisional game vs. either Houston or Indianapolis.

Donors will also get a free T-Shirt and a wellness check.

The blood drive is from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 24 at the Gallagher Club East at TIAA Bank Field. Free parking is in parking lots C and D.

You do have to register ahead of time on One Blood’s website. Book your appointment by March 23 and after you donate, you’ll be entered win a Christian Kirk signed Mini Helmet and two divisional game tickets!

For more information and to register, click here.