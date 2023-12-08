‘Did not expect the community to show up like this’: Donations still pouring in for annual Northwest Jax Christmas party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Donations are steadily pouring in for a Northwest Jacksonville barber shop that hosts an annual community Christmas party.

“This person came in and didn’t want any credit for it. He just wanted to do something for someone this year. And he wanted it to be great and effective. He came in with 20 bags filled with stuff in his truck,” Cedric Turner told News4JAX about a recent donation they received after the story aired.

The massive stack of newly donated toys has Renita and Cedric Turner -- owners of Cutz, Lines, and Trimz Barber Shop on Moncrief Road -- breathing a sigh of relief after the shop was struggling to get donations this year.

Every year since 2016, the barbershop has given out hundreds of donated new toys, clothing, and school supplies at the annual Christmas party attended by children from the 32208 and 32209 ZIP codes, which according to Florida Demographics, 24% of the families in the 32208 ZIP code live in poverty. And in the 32209 ZIP code, that number jumps to 31%, so not every parent can afford Christmas gifts for their children. That’s why the annual party has become an important event.

Thanks to many of our News4JAX viewers, hundreds of children in Northwest Jacksonville will now be able to receive new toys at an annual community Christmas party later this month.

After a plea for help from the community, people whom the owners never met started donating toys... lots of toys. When News4JAX visited the barber shop on Friday, there were only about 10 donated new toys.

“All of this stuff, we did not expect the community to show up like this. These kids are going to be so overwhelmed and happy. I can’t wait,” Cedric said.

The anonymous donor who gifted 20 bags filled with toys also took it a step further and donated small appliances for parents.

“I don’t want to spoil the surprise but there will be something that will be very useful at home. Some things you can use sad a parent as well,” Cedric said.

On Friday, another local business is going to donate pallets of new toys as well.

This year’s party is scheduled for Dec. 17 from noon to 3 p.m. at Lonnie C Miller Park.

If you have questions about donations, you can speak to the owners of Cutz, Linez and Trimz Barbershop by calling or texting 904-701-8804.

The drop-off location for donated gifts is the barbershop at 6050 Moncrief Road.

You can also donate to the online fundraiser.