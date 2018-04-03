22 nonprofits benefit from $382K raised by Publix Jacksonville division

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Publix Super Markets is distributing $382,000 from its Food For All 2017 fundraiser to 22 Jacksonville division nonprofit organizations.

The annual campaign distributes funds to support programs that fight hunger and advocate for self-sufficiency on a local and regional level.

“Our stores are pleased to participate in the annual Food For All fundraiser,” said Dwaine Stevens, Publix media and community relations manager, Jacksonville division. “Thanks to the generosity of our customers -- and the enthusiasm of our associates -- the campaign helps make a difference to so many in the communities we serve.”

During the three-week campaign, Nov. 1-22, 2017, Publix customers and associates participated by adding a $1, $3, or $5 donation to their grocery bill. The coupon denominations were scanned during checkout by a Publix associate and applied to their purchase total.

Food For All is a program of Making Change, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that has partnered with Publix since 1988 to create a successful campaign.

“Making Change is honored to be a part of the Publix Food For All fundraiser to help raise funds for local nonprofits year after year,” said Dave McConnell, president and CEO of Making Change. “We applaud Publix for their continued dedication to helping support self-sufficiency and the fight to end hunger within their communities.”

Nonprofits receiving funds in the Jacksonville division include:

Florida

Salvation Army, Lutz

Stetson Baptist Church, Deland

Waste Not Want Not, Inc., Orange Park

Farm Share, Inc., Homestead

Second Harvest Food Bank of Brevard, West Melbourne

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central FL, Orlando

Feeding Northwest Florida, Jacksonville

Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, Gainesville

CRU Inner City (Campus Crusade for Christ), Jacksonville

St. Johns Cares, St. Johns

UF Field & Fork Food Pantry, Gainesville

We Care Food Pantry, Homosassa

Georgia

Second Harvest of South Georgia, Valdosta

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Savannah

United Way of the Coastal Empire, Richmond Hill

United Way of South Central Georgia, Tifton

Colquitt Food Bank, Moultrie

Alabama

Wiregrass Area United Way Food Bank, Dothan

Feeding The Gulf Coast, Theodore

Montgomery Area Food Bank, Montgomery

The Office of Civic Engagement Campus Kitchen

South Carolina

United Way of the Lowcounty, Inc., Beaufort

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.