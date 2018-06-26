30 Northeast Florida children, young adults participate in 11th annual HEAL surf camp

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Thirty local children and young adults on the autism spectrum will participate in the HEAL Foundation’s 11th annual surf camp in Neptune Beach Tuesday, June 26, and Wednesday, June 27.

Participants will receive individualized instruction and the opportunity to surf, paddleboard, boogie board and ride in sea kayaks.

HEAL Founder Leslie Weed said in a press release that the organization has been providing the local autism community with grants, camps and resources for over a decade.

“It’s amazing to see the kids’ smiles and excitement during this camp,” she said. “For many of them, this is their first opportunity to enjoy our beaches and to learn to surf.”

Over 75 volunteers have come together to support the camp.

The annual camp is being held both days from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in Neptune Beach at the end of Atlantic Boulevard behind the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn.

