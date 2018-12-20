3,000 people will receive Shoeboxes of Love

Thanks to generous donations, more than 3,000 people in need will receive a Shoebox of Love at the City Rescue Mission's annual Christmas Banquet on Thursday.

The event starts off with a banquet then a meal will then be served. After those festivities, thousands of Shoeboxes of Love will be handed out by more than 100 volunteers.

"This is an opportunity to give them something more than just a meal. It's an opportunity to give them something they might not otherwise have," said Michael, who's staying at the City Rescue Mission.

Around 1,000 people are expected to attend Thursday morning, but the City Rescue Mission is prepared to serve 2,000.

"To be able to watch people move from human suffering to human flourishing, is the most amazing gift that I've ever received. That's what happens here at City Rescue Mission every day," said Penny Kievet, the executive director of the City Rescue Mission.

Left over Shoeboxes of Love will be placed on each of the nearly 300 beds at the City Rescue Mission on Christmas Eve.

"I think everybody comes to a point one time to understand what it's like to feel need. Whether it's food,

housing, camaraderie, an emotional contact with someone else. We all have some kind of need," said Michael.

