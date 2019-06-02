Breast cancer gets a lot of national attention. However, on today across the country, al cancer survivors are being celerbated on National Cancer Survivor Day.

This is the 32nd annual national cancer survivors day... always held on the first Saturday in June.

Hundreds of cities in the U.S. ... are holding celebrations, fun-runs, and events, to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face.

The day gives everyone who is living with a history of cancer an opportunity to connect with other cancer survivors, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way.Events also helps promote more resources, research, and legislation to improve cancer survivors' quality of life.

For more information, go to www.ncsd.org.



