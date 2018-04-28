3rd annual Touch a Truck delivers fun and vital message

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Trucks of all shapes, sizes and purposes were on display Saturday for the third annual Clay County Touch A Truck event in the parking lot of the Orange Park Mall.

The purpose of the free event is to entertain kids while spreading the message about the importance of preparing for hurricanes and other disasters.

More Headlines

News4Jax is proud to once again take part in this community event by showing off our Storm Track 4 vehicle and how our news organization works to keep you informed in the event of hurricanes or severe storms.

"Our goal is to allow kids and the community to touch trucks and get a close up look while pushing information our to citizens to prepare for hurricanes," said John Ward, director of Clay County Division of Emergency Management.

Ward said more people are willing to listen to the advice since we have dealt with two hurricanes over the past couple of years.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.