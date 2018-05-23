4 Jacksonville teachers honored for inspiring students

Back row, from left to right, Dr. Diane Yendol-Hoppey and Gilchrist Berg. Middle row, from left to right, Gladys Prior Award winners Mary Beth Jones and Darellee Naccarato; and front row, from left to right, Joan Bacon and Virginia Dickert.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four Jacksonville teachers have been recognized for their hard work inside the classroom. They are the recipients of the 2018 Gladys Prior Awards for Career Teaching Excellence.

Joan Bacon is a science teacher at LaVilla in downtown Jacksonville

Virginia Dickert is a music teacher at Jacksonville Country Day on the Southside

MaryBeth Jones is a third-grade teacher at San Jose Catholic on the Southside

Darellee Naccarato us a music teacher at Seabreeze Elementary in Jacksonville Beach

Each winner will receive $15,000. The University of North Florida College of Education and Human Services (COEHS) manages this gift and coordinates the annual award competition.

The Gladys Prior Award was established by Gilchrist Berg, the founder and president of Water Street Capital, who named it after his fourth-grade teacher, Gladys Prior, at Ortega Elementary. It's to honor teachers who've had lifelong careers in teaching and inspiring students.

For the past 21 years, a total of 84 teachers have been recognized with a Gladys Prior Award.

