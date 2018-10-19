40,000 books to be given to Clay County students

Green Cove Springs, Fla. - Clay County Schools received more than 40,000 new books to give to students, families and educators in Clay County through a nonprofit organization called First Book.

The books were delivered Friday to Green Cove Springs Junior High and will be donated to students and families on Saturday.

The district is working with the Clay County Education Association and the Clay Educational Staff Professional Association in addition to state and national affiliates including the Florida Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers, to secure the donation.

Books will be available to students and families from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Books are available on a first-come, first serve basis and students will also have access to tote bags, bookmarks and journals while supplies last.

Pick-up Location: Green Cove Springs Junior High School, 1220 Bonaventure Ave., Green Cove Springs

