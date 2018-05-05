5th annual Gridiron Cooking Challenge puts kids to test

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a Sizzling Saturday in Jacksonville with the fifth annual Gridiron Cooking Challenge taking place at EverBank Field.

It was a fun-filled cooking competition for elementary and middle school kids.

Students from Columbia, Flagler and Brevard counties participated in the cook-off.

During the competition, students had 60 minutes to prepare and present their recipes to the judges.win.

Teams created and submitted recipes prominently featuring dairy ingredients.

The Gridiron Cooking Challenge is created and supported by the Dairy Council of Florida.

"They are learning how to incorporate dairy into their cooking so we are super excited for them to learn those life skills to work as a team in the cooking challenge," said Teresa Moran Wiebe, of the Dairy Council of Florida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars mascot, Jaxson de Ville and the cheerleaders from the ROAR of the Jaguars were there to root the kids on.

"The kids are the future and I was once in their shoes, it's a blessing and an honor to look up to people in my position so I just have to give back and motivate the kids as far as I can," Yannick Ngakoue, a Jaguars defensive end said.

The winning team, Gemini Elementary School of Brevard County, took home more than $2,500 in prizes for the school, along with four iPads.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.