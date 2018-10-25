7 haunted places in Jacksonville

If you're the type of person who believes in ghost, ghouls and goblins, here are a few sites in town you might want to avoid over the next week.

7. TacoLu Baja Mexicana

The living aren't the only ones enjoying the dishes being served inside Taco Lu's 81-year-old two-story log cabin. Over the years, bartenders and other employees have claimed the place is haunted by the ghost of Alpha Paynter.

Paynter once operated a boarding house in the cabin and is buried behind the building. It is said her apparition has appeared near the huge limestone fireplace in the center of the main dining room and in other parts of the restaurant. Paynter has been seen so much that the building is now listed in The National Directory of Haunted Places.

The next time your chips disappear, don't be so quick to blame the diners next to you.

6. Evergreen Cemetery

Evergreen Cemetery is the oldest fully operating cemetery in Jacksonville, with the first burial occurring in 1881.

The cemetery comprises 170 acres and over 70,000 burials. When the cemetery opened, remains were moved there from the Old City Cemetery and another downtown area near State Street. At one time, Evergreen had a train depot for visitors from the city and holding vaults nearby awaiting bodies for burial.

Evergreen is said to be haunted by several spirits, including the "Lady in Violet," a man in old-fashioned attire near an unmarked mausoleum, and the ghost of a woman near the "Ugly Angel" tombstone.

