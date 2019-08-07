7-year-old leukemia survivor gives back to Baptist cancer patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One tiny tot is giving back and bringing smiles to the Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center infusion center in Jacksonville.

Sophia Costa, a 7-year-old from Palm Coast and the National Honored Hero for the Subaru Loves to Care Campaign, delivered blankets and handwritten notes of encouragement from Subaru employees and customers on Wednesday.

Sophia was diagnosed with pre-B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just after her fifth birthday in 2017.

She spent countless days in the hospital and had to miss her entire kindergarten year at school to undergo intense treatment. Today, Sophia is in remission, and she’s heading back to school this fall for second grade. She’ll finish treatment in October.

Sophia was joined by members of the Subaru of Jacksonville and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society teams.

