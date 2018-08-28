Girl, 7, starts 'Give Back Pac' drive for children with cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 7-year-old Jacksonville girl is collecting backpacks for children undergoing cancer treatment at Wolfson Children's Hospital. The drive also coincides with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which begins in September.

Gabriella, founder of the "Give Back Pac" backpack drive, wants children to have a free bag for when they are moved from place to place for ongoing treatment.

"These backpacks are for the children, so they can put everything they want inside. Like stuffed animals, earphones, pillows and blankets," Gabby said in an Instagram post.

She started the drive about one year ago. She would buy one backpack a month with her allowance. She has now collected over 200 backpacks with the help of friends, family and complete strangers.

Gabriella has created her own logo, catch phrase and collection boxes.

She is now encouraging the community to donate.

The young girl says she believes that some of the smallest gestures of kindness can make some of the greatest impacts. Her favorite quote is this: "We must change ourselves, if we want to change the world."

You can drop off new and tagged backpacks at two separate locations:

Starbucks at the Town Center at 10281 Midtown Parkway, Suite 203

Starbucks in Ponte Vedra at 2 Fairfield Blvd #12, Ponte Vedra Beach

The drive runs until Sept. 29.

For more information, click here.

